House Bill 2016, the bipartisan coronavirus (COVID-19) response bill that went into effect Wednesday, June 10, extends the state’s current emergency declaration through Sept. 15.
Though there are a number of COVID-19 response measures contained in the bill, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration said the key provision extends the current emergency declaration through Sept. 15, providing stability for the state’s ongoing emergency response efforts. Beyond Sept. 15, the State Finance Council may extend the declaration by a vote of six legislative members.
HB 2016, however, strengthens local government oversight of the pandemic.
The bill allows any state of local disaster emergency declaration to be reviewed, amended, or revoked by a Board of County Commissioners or the governing body of a city. The measure gives Board of County Commissioners the latitude, after consultation with local health officials, to issue an order relating to public health that is less stringent than the provisions of a statewide executive order issued by the governor
Lawmakers passed the bill by overwhelming majorities in the House (107-12) and Senate (26-12) before adjourning a two-day special session on June 4 that had been called by Kelly.
HB2016 prevents the governor from closing school buildings without the approval of the Kansas State Board of Education.
The bill contains provisions from some of the executive orders Kelly has issued during the pandemic, including allowing for expanded telemedicine, temporary licensure of out-of-state medical providers and electronic notarization of documents.
“From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy, and protecting the economic future of Kansas’ businesses and communities,” Kelly said after signing the legislation on Tuesday, June 9. The bill became law on Wednesday after it published in the Kansas Register.
Some lawmakers said the legislation is not perfect but called it a good compromise because it provides the Legislature with the ability to more effectively engage in oversight of the pandemic response when not in session, while the governor retains the emergency authority to act as needed during the pandemic.
“This bill contains essential provisions that will allow us to continue to deliver critical health and economic services to communities and businesses throughout the state during this pandemic,” Kelly said.
