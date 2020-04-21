OSAWATOMIE – Employees of the USD 367 OZone Sports and Fitness Center will be paid at least through May 9.
The facility, located at 412 11th St. east of Osawatomie High School, is closed until further notice because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to OZone’s website.
On Monday, April 13, the Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education voted to extend paying OZone employees through May 9. The board plans to discuss the continuation of paying OZone employees at its May 11 meeting, USD 367 Superintendent Justin Burchett said in a follow-up email.
“Part of the federal CARES Act includes funds for K-12 school districts to use for COVID-19 related expenses,” Burchett said in the email. “These funds could be used to fill lost revenues in areas like the OZone or Louisburg's pay preschool (for example). We do not have the final details yet.”
During a special meeting Friday, April 3, the school board passed a resolution to continue paying wages to district employees who are not required to report to work because of the building shutdown. These district employees will be paid for March 23 through June 30, which is the end of the fiscal year, Burchett said at the April 3 meeting.
The resolution unanimously approved by the board on April 3 did not include OZone employees.
