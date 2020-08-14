A canvass of Miami County’s Aug. 4 primary election results did not change the outcome of any races. The outcome of the school bond proposals for Louisburg USD 416 and Prairie View USD 362 also remained unchanged.
Miami County commissioners examined and certified the election results during a canvass Friday, Aug. 14, at the County Clerk’s Office.
Of the county’s 23,783 registered voters, 7,416 ballots were cast for a 31.18 percent turnout.
The county received 228 provisional ballots. County commissioners accepted 81 provisional ballots and rejected 147 others as being invalid because they didn't meet necessary requirements.
County Clerk Janet White said the county received a few anomalies this primary that included three verified signatures; one signature that was not verified; seven ballots that were received on time with no postmark; and 13 ballots received on time with a postmark after Aug. 4.
Here are the results of the contested races in the county. All three contested races were Republican primaries:
House District 5
Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, 438 votes (63.48 percent); challenger Mark Powls, R-Garnett, 252 votes (36.52 percent). These totals represent ballots cast in Miami County. Incumbent Samsel received more than 60 percent of the vote district-wide to win the Republican primary. He will face Roger Sims in the Nov. 3 general election. Sims, a Parker Democrat, ran unopposed to win the Democratic primary.
House District 6
Samantha Poetter, R-Paola, 2,740 votes (63.66 percent); Clifford Blackmore, R-Paola, 1,564 votes (36.34 percent). District 6 is contained entirely within Miami County. Poetter is running unopposed in the fall. She will look to fill the seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Jene Vickrey who did not seek reelection. The Louisburg Republican retired after serving as the House District 6 representative for 28 years.
County Clerk
In the only contested county race, incumbent Clerk Janet White, R-Beagle, received 3,354 votes (61.9 percent), while challenger Matthew Mercer, R-Louisburg, collected 2,064 votes (38.1 percent). White will run unopposed in the general election.
Bond elections
The final result of the two school bond elections added a few more votes to the totals, as they did in the two House races, but the outcome also did not change.
Louisburg USD 416 voters rejected the proposed $27.6 million bond in the first question of a two-part proposal by a count of 1,659 “no” votes (57.89 percent) to 1,207 “yes” votes (42.98 percent) for facility repairs and renovations as well as other security and infrastructure improvements.
Voters also did not support the second question, a proposal to construct a $6.9 million four-field, baseball/softball complex on school property. Voters turned it down by a final total of 1,963 “no” votes (68.42 percent) to 906 “yes” votes (31.58 percent).
Prairie View USD 362 fared better with voters in Linn and Miami counties who approved the district’s $7.5 million bond proposal for renovations and additions. The final count in Miami County was 134 “yes” votes (57.02 percent) to 101 “no” votes (42.98 percent).
U.S. Senate
In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, local resident Bob Hamilton received 2,350 votes (42 percent) to win Miami County but U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a Wichita physician, won the primary. The Republican primary featured 11 candidates who sought to fill a seat vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts.
