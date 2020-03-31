Miami County residents, as well as other Americans throughout the country, likely recently received a 2020 U.S. Census form in the mail.
Local government, school district and other officials are urging residents to complete the questionnaire because Census data helps direct federal funds to local communities for schools, roads and other public services. The entire process takes about 10 minutes to complete.
Results from the 2020 Census will also be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress.
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in the mailed invitation, and by paper through the mail. Census officials are strongly encouraging residents to respond online.
The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing some delays to the Census timeline.
On Saturday, March 28, it was announced that, based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, the U.S. Census Bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations for two additional weeks to April 15.
“The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions,” the news release stated. “The Census Bureau continues to evaluate all 2020 Census field operations, and will communicate any further updates as soon as possible.”
Several other scheduling timeframes have also been modified, including the self-response phase that began March 12. It was originally scheduled to end July 31, but it has been extended two weeks until Aug. 14.
Some Kansas residents have already submitted their information, and Miami County is ahead of the curve. According to 2020census.gov, the national self-response rate currently sits at 33.1 percent, with Kansas being at 37.6 percent and Miami County at 39.2 percent.
Local community leaders are doing their part to spread the word about the importance of the U.S. Census. A Miami County Census Committee composed of representatives from city governments, school districts and other agencies began meeting last year. The committee, which is led by Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae, has been strategizing ways to increase Miami County’s response rate and stress the importance of participation.
According to information provided at www.kan sascounts.org, if 1 percent of the Kansas population is uncounted in the 2020 Census, the state of Kansas could miss receiving nearly $604 million in federal funding over the next 10 years.
Locally, Paola could miss out on an estimated $47,469.60 in federal funding for each household that is missed in the 2020 Census. The numbers are similar for other cities in Miami County.
