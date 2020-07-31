LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Cider Run has been canceled because of COVID-19, organizers said.
Louisburg Chamber of Commerce representatives said after much discussion the Chamber made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 run originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release issued Friday, July 31.
“We feel like COVID-19 has presented the Chamber with no other option but to cancel the 2020 Louisburg Cider Run,” the Chamber said in a prepared statement. “This event has become the Chamber’s signature event but the fact remains that there are far too many unknowns to be able to properly and safely plan this event or predict restrictions in the state of Kansas come October.”
The Chamber held out hope that the run could take place, but several factors came into play, including the health and welfare of participants, volunteers and vendors, as well as resources and sponsorships, according to the release.
“We are hopeful that our race will return in 2021,” Chamber representatives said in the release. “The impacts of COVID-19 have forced many tough decisions, not just for the Chamber but everyone around us. The Chamber will be meeting to discuss other safe possibilities for a smaller event to be followed up with our annual Cider Run. We hope to make 2021 our best year yet.”
In the release, the Chamber thanked everyone for their continued support of the Chamber and the community.
