The Miami County Economic Development and Miami County Sheriff’s offices have put together a guide tailored specifically for Miami County to help businesses, residents, organizations and other entities navigate through the multiple phases of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for reopening the state. The first phase begins Monday, May 4.
On Thursday, April 30, Gov. Kelly outlined a three-phase plan, followed by a phase-out period, for reopening the state and getting the economy moving again after coronavirus (COVID-19) derailed commerce and changed everyone’s lifestyles since mid-March.
The governor’s statewide stay-at-home order ends at midnight Sunday, May 3. Miami County commissioners on Friday, May 1, opted not to extend the governor’s stay-at-home order for the county. The commission intends to follow the governor’s plan.
The chart (attached to this article) is not meant to be all inclusive but does provide an easy-to-read guide of what is permissible during each phase of the governor’s directive. The chart was put together by Janet McRae, the county’s economic development director, and Mark Whelan with the Miami County Emergency Management Team located at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
To review the guidelines outlined in the governor's plan, see the full document at covid.ks.gov. The public and employers can find additional COVID-19 information at coronavirus.kdheks.gov.
Questions should be directed to the sheriff’s office at (913) 294-3232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.