During regularly scheduled times for private confessions these days, Father Barry Clayton can be found sitting in a chair in the parking lot of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie.
Extraordinary times call for thinking outside the box.
“The drive-thru confessions has worked out,” Father Clayton said. “It is not ideal, but people have been understanding of the situation and have taken advantage of this opportunity, especially since it is close to Easter now.”
Like St. Philip Neri’s drive-thru confessions, churches across the county are coming up with inventive ways to worship and serve their congregations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has left pews empty. In-person worship services have become virtually nonexistent.
Meanwhile, a political battle is taking place in Topeka between Gov. Laura Kelly and the Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) over the governor’s executive order limiting religious gatherings and funerals to 10 people. The Kansas Supreme Court is taking up a lawsuit the governor filed in the state’s high court against the LCC after it voted 5-2 on party lines to rescind that executive order.
The case appears to have little consequence for Miami County churches because most were online even before the governor's directive was issued.
For the past couple of weeks, Journey Church of the Nazarene in Louisburg has used Zoom to conduct Sunday school. Services are videotaped and provided via the church’s website and Facebook. Like several churches in the county, Journey Church of the Nazarene plans to hold a drive-in Easter service.
“We are not doing in-person services,” said Pastor Jim Real, who started the church with his wife Joni. “We thought it was necessary for the governor to restrict gatherings to under 10 people, even for churches and funerals, in order to protect people in congregations, especially for those who are at risk. Our first priority is safety.”
The Reals thought the legislative council used poor judgment in rescinding the governor’s order.
“These events did not have a negative impact on plans for our services as our Nazarene denomination had already sent out guidelines suggesting that we do not engage in in-person services,” the Reals said in an email message. “We are respecting our leaders in government by practicing social distancing.”
Trinity Lutheran Church on Block Road in rural Paola also addressed the events taking place in Topeka in a post on its Facebook page.
“Several persons have asked how developments the last few days in the state capitol will affect our planned ‘Drive-In Sunrise Service’ for Easter Sunday. In her press conference (Tuesday, April 7) the Kansas governor spoke approvingly about churches having drive-in services to celebrate Easter, and said it is an innovative solution,” the church’s Facebook post noted. “So, whatever the ultimate outcome of these events in the news, it should not impact our ability to hold our ‘Drive-In Sunrise Service.’”
Living Proof Church in Paola is planning a drive-in Easter service on Saturday night, April 11, that will use its building on Harmony Road as a giant projection screen for four large projectors.
“We’re actually planning on projecting (the service) on all four sides of our building, and having some outdoor speakers set up,” Pastor Bo Gerken said. “That’s why we’re doing it so late, from 8 to 9:15 or 9:30 – that way it is dark enough where they can see our projectors.”
In the case of rain, the service will be available online. The church utilizes several social media platforms to connect with its congregation, Gerken said, including its website, Facebook page, and Instagram – the church even has its own Hulu channel.
“We already had a pretty good online presence before all this started,” Gerken said. “If you were sick or say you had a ball tournament to go to and you were going to miss church, we had online as an option before.
“We have had, just like every church, internet problems and Facebook getting bogged down because now every church is online,” the pastor said. “And so there’s been technical issues that weren’t there before just because of the traffic amount, but we’ve seen a really good response.”
If the driven-in service proves successful, Gerken said the church might use that format again in the future.
The Porch, a nondenominational church in Louisburg, also is making use of the drive-in concept this Easter, and using an eye-catching drive-in theater graphic on its Facebook page to promote its services. The Porch also is doing its part to promote social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A message on its Facebook page reads: “It's up to all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone, including young and healthy people, should avoid large gatherings during this time. Stay up-to-date with public health guidelines from cdc.gov.”
Osawatomie and Lane Methodist churches are broadcasting their services, including an Easter service Sunday morning, April 12.
The Rev. Marti McDougal, pastor of both churches, said the actions in Topeka had no bearing on the church’s plans.
“I am doing all services on Facebook Live,” McDougal said. “The overruled decision of the governor did not affect us because we were doing online services anyway. I think her decision was critical, and I pray no churches will host in-person worship. It just doesn’t make sense when we are trying to cut down on spreading this disease. I believe we as churches should be leading the way in doing the most to care for humanity.”
Weather permitting, Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola plans to live-stream its Easter sunrise service from Lake Miola about 6:53 a.m., Senior Pastor Kirk Johnston said.
For the sunrise and the live-streamed regular service later that morning, Lighthouse will have a reduced leadership crew to honor social distancing recommendations, Johnston said.
Lighthouse began live-streaming about two years ago, the pastor said.
“We moved quickly in March to online-only services, and we now broadcast live to Facebook and YouTube,” Johnston said.
The pastor said reaction to the online-only services has been very positive. So has the communication.
“Our staff has been very mindful of members and community, and deliveries of meals and info have been made to 50 or more of our older members,” Johnston said. “Calls and emails and frequent social media posts by members and staff has helped too. On Maundy Thursday, we streamed services, delivered self-contained communion to older members and had Car-munion with a drive-up, sanitary delivery of the same self-contained communion bread/cups.”
The First Christian Church in Louisburg has found a way to still have a virtual “meet and greet” segment during its Easter service.
“The new thing we will be doing for Easter is having a ‘Meet and Greet’ over Zoom,” Pastor Justin Schwartz said. “We are encouraging all of our attendees to join us on Zoom to say hello to each other and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Many people haven't seen one another since March 15th, the last time we held worship at our church building.”
First Baptist Church in Paola said on its website that in response to state government guidelines, the church for the time being has canceled all face-to-face gatherings, including Sunday school, worship services, Bible studies and Wednesday evening programming. Sermons will be available online.
On the website, the Rev. Carl Olson encouraged church members to contact him if they had a need or a prayer request.
“Our care for one another is not canceled,” Olson said in the post.
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Louisburg has converted to online-only services as well.
“We were respecting the 10 number before the governor’s order,” Pastor Andy Keltner said. “Our Easter services will be online. We are using Facebook Live. There is a link on the church website. The readings and lessons will focus on the Resurrection for Easter services.”
Keltner said he is also doing a daily devotion on Facebook Live.
“We have an online giving system in place and offerings are being mailed in to the church,” the pastor said. “I will give communion to small groups (family units under 10) by appointment. The governor’s ruling will not affect us. I am concerned about her disregard of the U.S. Constitution, but I understand her concern and reasoning. Social distancing is wise and prudent.”
Pastor Rick Summers of Louisburg Baptist Temple said it’s disheartening that members will not be able to gather in person this Easter but it is the prudent thing to do.
“We did have a special service scheduled, but due to what our President of the United States had asked us to do by not gathering together more than 10 people, I/we respect this,” Summers said in an email. “So we will have our Easter service via live-streaming.”
Summers noted one feature of moving to an online format for the duration of the pandemic is that Louisburg Baptist Temple’s message is reaching more people.
“There are more people going to our Facebook page than we average on Sunday morning,” he said. “The bottom line to all this is that the Word of God is getting out to more people during this coronavirus pandemic time. This is happening across this nation.”
For more details about Easter and other worship services for these and other churches in Miami County, people can do what pastors across the region are doing and go online. Most religious institutions have information about their churches and services on their websites and social media platforms.
St. Philip Neri is broadcasting its Easter services on Facebook at MICO TV Live.
“We have done some live-stream already for those who are sick or unable to attend. However for everyone, this is an exception,” Father Clayton said. “People would much rather get together in person. People are making due I think for the time being, but as soon as we get the all clear, we will begin to gather again.”
