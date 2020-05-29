PAOLA — City of Paola officials continue to push out weekly updates regarding the resumption of city services and public access to city facilities, many of which were initially closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The city has updated a graphic on its Facebook page each week to push out the latest information, with the most recent graphic pertaining to the week beginning Monday, June 1.
The latest addition is the announcement that Paola Municipal Court will resume Thursday, June 4.
Although the Paola Family Pool remains closed for the season, all of the city facilities at Lake Miola are now open, including campgrounds, bathroom/shower facilities, the new dog park and the beach/swimming area.
The Lake Miola facilities opened beginning the week of Monday, May 25, but residents are advised to follow guidance on physical distancing and sanitation procedures and to refer to information posted in each corresponding area.
City parks also are open, with restrictions posted.
The Paola Firehouse Gym also is now open, but users must follow guidance on physical distancing and sanitation procedures and refer to information posted in corresponding areas.
At Paola City Hall, the front lobby of the utility office is open to the public, but physical distancing is required, and masks are recommended. There is no drop-in traffic at the building inspection department or city manager’s office, but in-person meetings are available upon request and as scheduled.
There also is no drop-in traffic at the Paola Public Works facility, but in-person meetings are available upon request and as scheduled.
Ancillary services continue at the Paola Justice Center, including fingerprinting and UTV registration.
The Paola Free Library is open for curbside and online services, but the Paola Community Center remains closed to the general public. Access is restricted to regular tenants only.
Miami County has announced it plans to reopen its offices to the public on Monday, June 8.
