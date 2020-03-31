Louisburg City Council meetings will be available to the public via Zoom to comply with health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The April meetings are at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 and 20, according to a news release.
Zoom is a digital conferencing service that allows meetings to be broadcast on the internet to devices such as computers, tablets and phones. It will also allow access to the meeting by telephone audio as well. There is no fee to use Zoom, but your phone minutes or data plan may be used while accessing the meeting.
The city of Louisburg has adopted these measures to better protect residents and city staff during the statewide stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said.
By providing access to the public through Zoom and limiting the use of council chambers to the mayor and staff only, the city will be in compliance with Kansas Open Meetings Act. Council members will participate in the meeting at their remote locations using Zoom.
During this time of health emergency, the city will be prudent with the business agenda and deferring action when feasible, according to the release.
Meeting agendas and supporting documents are available on the city’s webpage, www.louisburgkansas.gov, under the agendas and minutes quick link. Information on how to access the meetings will be posted to the city’s website by noon the day of the scheduled meeting, according to the release. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the city’s website as soon as possible after the meeting.
Persons who wish to comment on an April agenda item should either email that comment to tstorey@louisburgkan sas.gov or drop it in the City Hall drop box by noon the day of the meeting. Those comments will be read during that agenda item’s discussion
Votes will be taken by roll call with each vote tally announced. More information is available on the city’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.