OSAWATOMIE - The City of Osawatomie is seeking information from local businesses through an online survey to gauge what effect the coronavrius (COVID-19) pandemic has had on their operations.
The information is being collected to determine which businesses might qualify for a new COVID-19-related grant program, according to a City of Osawatomie news release.
“This program, which is part of the (federal) CARES Act and is currently referred to as 'CDBG-CV,' requires that cities and counties submit a group application on behalf of their independent communities,” according to the city of Osawatomie. “Because of this application requirement, the City has put together a quick online survey asking for baseline information that will help sort through which businesses may qualify for relief funds, and which fund category will have the most submissions.”
City officials are encouraging anyone who owns or operates a local business to fill out the survey, called City of Osawatomie COVID-19 Impact Survey: Phase I. A link to the survey can be found here: https://forms.gle/UE2jbCMV98UFTejc7
The online survey also is pinned to the top of the city’s Facebook page and it is available on the city’s website under the “Our Community” tab, and then “COVID-19 Updates” subfolder.
“We encourage all local businesses to fill out our survey as soon as possible so we’re able to hit the ground running when Phase II begins,” city officials said in the release.
If statewide health and other quantitative benchmarks are met, the second phase of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state is scheduled to begin Monday, May 18.
In addition to asking how many people a business employs, the 11-question survey asks questions like:
“Did any national, state, or local order due to the pandemic cause significant disruption to your business operation?”
“Were you forced to close at any point since March 1st, 2020?”
“Have you laid off or furloughed any employees since March 1st, 2020?”
The survey should only take a couple of minutes to complete.
“As soon as we know more about the program, we’ll be in contact with the business owners who expressed interest in being part of this process,” city officials said in the release.
