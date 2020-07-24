Miami County, Osawatomie and La Cygne are among the recipients of block grants being distributed to Kansas cities and counties to help communities recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday, July 23, a second round of Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds totaling more than $7.2 million will be disbursed to 56 communities.
The city of Osawatomie was awarded a $167,000 CDBG-CV grant. Miami County’s grant was for $132,000, and the city of La Cygne was awarded $22,000.
The CDBG-CV funds went to 41 cities and 15 counties across the state.
“I’m pleased to announce this additional round of resources for our communities,” Kelly said. “This is vital assistance that will strengthen local economies, improve the lives of Kansas residents, and keep our economy open for business.”
The grants are available in two categories: Economic Development and Meal Programs. Economic Development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Meal Program grants can be directed toward organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or to support organizations providing meals for children effected by the loss of school meal programs, according to the release.
“This crisis is still happening, and communities throughout our state are still in need,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in the release. “These CDBG-CV awards provide a way for these cities and counties to support our businesses, and our most vulnerable residents, as we rebuild our state’s economy.”
The city of Louisburg received $132,000 in CDBG-CV funds during the initial disbursement announced June 2. About $9 million in CDBG-CV funds was awarded in the first round to 32 counties and 34 cities. Linn County and the city of Garnett also received grants in the first round.
