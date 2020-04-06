The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has delivered Kansas’ portion of the Strategic National Stockpile, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will coordinate distribution of the critical resources to all 105 counties to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Public Affairs Office of The Adjutant General’s Department.
The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.
The equipment included in the stockpile are:
- N95 masks
- surgical masks
- face shields
- surgical gowns
- gloves
The Kansas National Guard and the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will distribute the materials throughout the state based on each county’s population. Hospitals and local jurisdictions are encouraged to continue to work with their vendors and order needed supplies.
“We know more supplies will be needed, and we are aggressively seeking vendors nationwide and have established contracts for more personal protective equipment,” said Angee Morgan, alternate Governor’s authorized representative, Kansas Division of Emergency Management.
There are many ways, according to the release, that people can contribute to these efforts, including:
- Purchase only what is needed for your household
- Sign up to donate blood.
- Follow local, county and state response guidelines.
