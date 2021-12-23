The county has added 158 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 15 and currently has more than 180 active cases, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported to county commissioners at their Wednesday, Dec. 22, meeting.
The county’s positivity rate for the past two weeks is 14.21 percent, up from 13.6 percent in the previous two-week reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Kansas had 160 active clusters as of Dec. 22, with four of those being in Miami County, according to Whelan’s report.
The county recorded no new hospitalizations or deaths in the past week. KDHE reported as of Wednesday, Dec. 22, the county had recorded a total of 72 deaths and 195 hospitalizations, with 37 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.
Thirty-two hospitals on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro/Northeast Region reported 20 percent of their staffed ICU beds were available as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to KDHE’s hospital summary.
Total hospitalizations by age group for Miami County are as follows:
9 and under – 2
10-17 – 1
18-24 – zero
25-34 – 9
35-44 – 13
45-54 – 28
55-64 – 48
65-74 – 39
75-84 – 39
85 and older – 12
The county had recorded a total of 5,146 COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 22, according to KDHE.
The Miami County Health Department offers walk-in vaccination clinics every Monday at the department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
