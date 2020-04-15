On Wednesday, April 15, county commissioners extended a declaration of a state of local disaster emergency for all of Miami County until Wednesday, April 29, which limits mass gatherings to no more than 10 people.
In mid-March County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts declared a local emergency existed for Miami County in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The declaration, effective Tuesday, March 17, prohibits large gatherings of more than 10 people in attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a respiratory disease that is transferred easily from person to person and can cause serious illness or death, according to the declaration.
County commissioners approved the declaration March 18. Their action Wednesday was necessary to keep the local declaration in place.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a similar statewide declaration on March 25 that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. That declaration remains in effect until May 1, unless the governor rescinds it before that date or extends it.
The Miami County declaration prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people does not include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals, according to the declaration. For any size gatherings, the county recommends residents follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials and medical providers.
The governor, however, issued a statewide executive order April 7 that added religious gatherings and funerals to the list of activities limited to no more than 10 people. The Kansas Supreme Court upheld that order Saturday, April 11.
Also Wednesday, Gov. Kelly extended the statewide stay-at-home order until midnight Sunday, May 3. The order was set to expire April 19 before Wednesday's extension. State health officials are predicting COVID-19 will peak in late April in Kansas.
The governor’s statewide executive orders supersede directives issued by counties and municipal governments across the state.
While statewide orders supersede local directives, one reason why county commissioners declare that a state of local disaster emergency exists is that it helps the county in its bid to obtain federal assistance.
