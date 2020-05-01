Miami County commissioners did not extend the stay-at-home order for the county. Commissioners will allow the order to expire at midnight May 3 when the governor’s statewide directive is lifted.
The county commission met Friday, May 1, to discuss Gov. Laura Kelly’s phased-in plan for reopening the state. Commissioners decided to adopt the governor’s plan for addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and did not implement stricter conditions for Miami County.
Phase one of the governor’s plan goes into effect Monday, May 4.
Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told commissioners that Dr. Donald Banks, the local health officer for Miami County, did not recommend extending the stay-at-home order. McKoon said Dr. Banks recommended that the county follow the governor’s guidelines.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts talked about the county’s role in this decision.
“We’re simply adopting what Governor Kelly has put in place,” Roberts said. “Miami County is not in any circumstance increasing (the requirements), and we do not have the authority to decrease those requirements.”
County commissions do not have the authority to lessen the governor’s directive, but they can implement stricter requirements for their counties as circumstances warrant it.
Miami County, as of Friday morning, has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and four of those individuals have already recovered from the virus.
Roberts asked McKoon what would have to happen for the county to revert back to a stay-home, quarantine situation.
“An outbreak in a facility or have a dramatic increase (in cases),” McKoon said. She was unsure of the exact number of cases that would trigger a step backward, but she said, “It’s definitely more than five or six cases. It would be much more than that.”
Commissioner George Pretz asked County Administrator Shane Krull to explain the plans for the county administration building once the stay-at-home directive is lifted Monday. The administration building is closed to the public at present.
“It would be my recommendation that we continue the practice that we’ve been doing up until June 1,” Krull said. “One of the reasons I advocate that is because we lack the PPE (personal protective equipment) – the masks, the gloves, the cleaning products – to safely facilitate people into our building. The aspect of it in phase one, with 10 people or less for the crowds, certainly becomes problematic for motor vehicle (department).
“The treasurer is researching a queue software system that will allow us to better space out customers that come into that operation,” Krull said. “Until we can get those sorts of things in place, it’s difficult for use to facilitate any kind of a business as usual before all this had started.”
Krull said the county has in place a number of ways people can engage with the various departments, whether it be through the mail, online or drop boxes, for example.
"As we get closer to moving toward the presumption of phase two on May 18, we can evaluate as we get to that point when 10 becomes 30 as far as the crowd sizes, and we can probably start making a better attempt at facilitating smaller groups in this building at that time frame, too,” Krull said. “Various (PPE) items are on back order. Hopefully we get our suppliers to hit those dates that are promised but I would not necessarily be surprised if some of it gets pushed back."
Krull said the PPE supplies the county currently has are for people working at the contact point with the virus.
“We have retained some of the items that we have for our health department workers as well as our first responders to ensure that their safety is there while dealing with the front line of this pandemic,” Krull said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan also wanted Krull to explain the unique situation with Spring Hill, which straddles the Johnson-Miami County line. Vaughan said it is his understanding that residents on the Miami County side of Spring Hill would have to adhere to the Johnson County guidelines, which has stipulated its stay-at-home order will continue until May 11.
Krull said emergency management officials from Johnson County told him Miami County residents who live in the incorporated city limits of Spring Hill will have to follow the Johnson County directive.
“Rural patrons outside (city limits) who identify with Spring Hill through a zip code will fall under our decree which would be the state’s decree,” Krull said.
Vaughan said he wanted the Miami County counselor to review the agreement to make sure with 100 percent certainty that Johnson County and Spring Hill officials’ interpretation is the correct one.
“I am their elected official, but I have no ability to basically speak on their behalf,” Vaughan said. “I see that as a problem.”
Krull said he would have the county counselor review it, but he also pointed out that Spring Hill’s governing body has a certain amount of autonomy within its incorporated city limits that is out of Miami County’s control.
“My understanding is that everything is vetted through Johnson County,” Krull said. “Spring Hill made the decision years ago to fall under Johnson County’s emergency management, and they’re treating this situation just as they would any type of emergency situation that affects Spring Hill.”
Roberts said even though Miami County is not implementing anything more stringent than the governor has put in place, he encouraged citizens to continue to follow proper safety precautions.
“It’s not a time to celebrate,” Roberts said. “We are still very much in the fight-the-virus mode, and I really, really appreciate all of our citizens who are taking this seriously and protecting themselves and certainly protecting their family and their friends, both in the workplace and in a social environment.
“We have a long ways to go until there’s an actual vaccine in order to really keep our citizens from being affected by this,” he said. “If we think this is going to be over in two weeks, we’ve got the wrong opinion.”
On Thursday, April 30, Gov. Kelly outlined a three-phase plan, followed by a phase-out period, for reopening the state after she lifts the stay-at-home order at midnight, Monday, May 3, and initiates phase one - which includes continuing to limit mass gatherings to 10 or fewer people and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
The governor said during her televised address that she will evaluate the state’s disease spread, testing rates, death rates, hospitalizations, ability of state and local public health authorities to contain outbreaks and conduct contact tracing, and availability of personal protective equipment when determining if the state should move to the next phase. If these criteria are favorable, Kelly said phase two would go into effect no sooner than May 18.
Phase One
Under phase one, mass gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings, and people must continue the social distance requirement of six feet. Telework is strongly encouraged when possible, and any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home.
People should minimize or avoid nonessential travel, and follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas.
Activities and venues not allowed to open under phase one include:
- Community centers
- Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more
- Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations
- Public swimming pools
- Organized sports facilities
- Summer camps
- Indoor leisure spaces
Businesses that will not be allowed to reopen under phase one include:
- Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services.
- Casinos (non-tribal)
- Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)
- Fitness centers and gyms
- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided.
K-12 facilities remain subject to the provisions of Executive Order 20-07 regarding school closures, including the requirement that fewer than 10 students, instructors, or staff be present for normal operations. K-12 facilities should continue to follow the guidelines of the Continuous Learning Plan developed by the Kansas State Department of Education.
Districts with facilities in more than one county or city should follow any applicable directives issued by the county and city in which their district office is located. Higher education facilities that are closed before May 4 should remain closed for in-person learning or events involving groups of more than 10 individuals present at a time.
Phase Two
The second phase, which would begin no earlier than May 18, would limit mass gatherings to 30 people, and social distancing of at least six feet would still be required. Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings.
Telework is strongly encouraged when possible. Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home.
Activities not allowed under phase two include:
- Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more
- Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations
- Summer camps
Businesses allowed to reopen under phase two include:
- Bars and nightclubs at 50 percent total occupancy
- Casinos (non-tribal) if compliant with guidelines approved by the KDHE.
Education, activities and venues allowed to operate under the second phase include:
- Childcare facilities
- Libraries
- Swimming pools
- Community centers
- Organized sports facilities and tournaments with some exceptions
Education guidelines remain the same as phase one except that gatherings are limited to no more than 30 people.
Phase Three
Under the third phase, which would begin no earlier than June 1, mass gatherings are limited to no more than 90 people. For businesses, on-site staffing is unrestricted. Individuals should adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and remain home if they feel sick. Non-essential travel can resume.
Education guidelines remain the same as phases one and two, except that gatherings are limited to no more than 90 people.
Phase-Out
The phase-out period would begin no earlier than June 15. Under the phase out, individuals maintain social distancing where applicable, adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and remain home if they are sick.
Employers should follow any additional guidance for businesses and employees that is released.
Travel is unrestricted.
More information
To review the guidelines outlined in the governor's plan, the full document is available at covid.ks.gov.
Krull also advised the public and employers to review the helpful information found on coronavirus.kdheks.gov.
"If constituents have a compliance concern or a technical interpretation, please call the (Miami County) Sheriff’s Office," Roberts added. "The emergency management employees will be more than glad to help you work through those."
The county also plans to continue adding information to its website to assist residents and to explain the services that are available.
