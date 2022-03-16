PAOLA – County commissioners have voted 5-0 to end the State of Local Disaster Emergency for Miami County, almost two years to the day after it was adopted.
The County Commission declared the local state of emergency on March 18, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The end to the declaration took effect Wednesday, March 16.
During the commission’s study session Wednesday morning, County Counselor Shelley Woodard told commissioners that ending the state of emergency was endorsed by county health and emergency management officials.
“They feel comfortable with it,” Woodard said.
Woodard said she thought Health Director Christena Beer and Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan have also engaged in COVID-19 conversations with state officials.
The counselor told commissioners if they chose to end the emergency declaration they have the power to reinstate it at any time if the need arose.
One of the primary reasons the emergency declaration has remained in place is because it has helped the county in its bid to obtain federal and state assistance for everything from emergency funding to procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“It gave us the ability to get access to all this PPE; it gave us access to all this emergency funding, but that’s all winding down,” Woodard said.
During the commission’s regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chair Rob Roberts told the audience the next item up “is something we have been looking forward to for two years to the day.”
Before Roberts could explain what that item was, Commissioner George Pretz drew laughter from the audience when he said “move to approve.”
Moments later, Roberts addressed the gallery.
“If you support this I would appreciate a round of applause,” Roberts said.
The audience obliged with a loud round of applause.
“That seems to be unanimous,” he said.
