The county commission has extended its State of Local Disaster Emergency declaration for Miami County until Wednesday, April 15.
Commissioners approved the extension at their Wednesday, April 1, meeting.
In mid-March County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts declared a state of local emergency existed for Miami County in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The declaration, effective Tuesday, March 17, prohibits large gatherings of more than 10 people in attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a respiratory disease that is transferred easily from person to person and can cause serious illness or death, according to the declaration.
County commissioners approved the declaration March 18. Their action Wednesday was necessary to keep the local declaration in place.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a similar statewide declaration on March 25 that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people. That declaration remains in effect until May 1, unless the governor rescinds it before that date or extends it.
The Miami County declaration prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people does not include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals, according to the declaration.
For any size gatherings, the county recommends residents follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials and medical providers.
Gov. Kelly also issued a statewide stay-at-home order, effective March 30, which will remain in effect until April 19 unless it is rescinded or extended.
The county’s stay-at-home order, issued March 23, is in effect until April 23. It matches the end date of Johnson County’s stay-at-home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.