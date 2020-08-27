Two COVID-19 clusters that Miami County health officials have been investigating since mid-August are now closed with no additional spread.
The Miami County Health Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 26, that both cluster investigations have been closed because one full incubation period has gone by with no new cases identified.
Two weeks earlier, county health officials reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that two COVID-19 clusters had been identified in the county – one located in a residential facility and the other in an assisted living facility. The health department did not disclose the name or location of either facility.
Individuals associated with the two clusters who tested positive are now considered to be recovered, health officials said.
The health department reported Wednesday that the county has 16 active COVID-19 cases. Miami County has recorded 188 total cases, and 172 individuals have recovered, health officials said in a Facebook post accompanying their weekly report. The department reported 3,527 people have been tested in the county.
County health officials said 8 percent of Miami County's total cases have required hospitalization. Currently there are no hospitalizations related to any of the county’s cases, according to the department.
The county health department's statistics show 92 of the 188 total cases have Paola addresses, followed by Louisburg, 57; Osawatomie, 15; Bucyrus, 8; Spring Hill, 6; Wellsville, 4; La Cygne, 3; Fontana, 2; and Rantoul, 1.
The 50-59 age group represents the most cases at 48, followed by ages 40-49, 30 cases; ages 60-69, 27 cases; ages 20-29, 26 cases; ages 30-39, 24 cases; ages 10-19, 13 cases; ages 70-79, 11 cases; ages 80 and older, 8 cases; and ages 0-9, 1 case.
