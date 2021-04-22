Miami County has recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than a month.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told the County Commission on Wednesday, April 21, that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported one new death and one new hospitalization have occurred since the county’s last weekly update on April 14.
The county’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 42.
Whelan reported the county currently has 25 to 30 active cases, with 23 logged in the past week, according to KDHE numbers. The county recorded a 2.47 positivity test rate over the past two weeks. The county’s total case count since the pandemic began stood at 2,724 as of April 21, according to KDHE.
No variant strains of Covid-19 have been reported in Miami County as of April 21. The state health agency reported 180 cases of variant Covid-19 strains have been reported in Kansas, with patients in 23 counties.
Miami County Health Department (MCHD) has received 11,200 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and 700 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 11,900 doses. Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine remains on hold.
MCHD has administered 5,187 first doses and 3,786 second doses of the total 11,900 doses, as well as reallocated 2,200 doses to Auburn LTC and Auburn Retail, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with vaccinations of school personal, childcare providers and Tri-Ko employees, residents and others who qualify.
The county health agency has completed 44 first- and second-dose clinics since January 2021 and nine upcoming clinics are scheduled through May for all phases of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.
MCHD’s vaccine interest survey remains active on the county’s website, with 50 new submissions in the past two weeks. The agency reports 7,150 interest surveys had been submitted as of Monday, April 19.
Statewide, 37 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to KDHE.
