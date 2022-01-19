Miami County has 541 new COVID-19 cases, up 83 cases from the week before, according to a weekly update provided to county commissioners.
The county currently has over 600 active cases, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported to commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Active cases have climbed throughout January. The county began the new year with 270-plus active cases, according to the commission's Jan. 5 COVID-19 briefing. The county had 450 active cases last week.
The county recorded no deaths and one hospitalization in the past week. Miami County Health Department (MCHD) listed the county's death toll at 78 as of Jan. 19. Since the pandemic began, the county has logged 206 hospitalizations, with 39 intensive care unit admissions.
Whelan also reported the county has multiple active clusters in schools, hospitals, government organizations and long-term care facilities.
The county's positivity test rate for the past two weeks is 29.39 percent, up about four percent from the previous reporting period, according to the report.
The county has recorded 6,625 total cases as of Jan. 19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
MCHD offers a walk-in vaccination clinic on Mondays at the department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
The health department will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola. Participants should use the Wallace Park Drive entrance off Osage Street. MCHD will be performing rapid tests.
To be tested, participants must complete a consent form. The department urges people to complete the form in advance and bring it with them on Friday. The forms can be found at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9cv89d
Consent forms also will be available on site.
KN-95 and Level 1 surgical masks will be handed out to those who want them, Whelan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.