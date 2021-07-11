Miami County saw an uptick in active COVID-19 cases in the past week after remaining in the single digits throughout June.
The county had 25 to 30 active cases as of Wednesday, July 7, said Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan in his weekly report. Whelan’s report indicated that no new hospitalizations or deaths had occurred since his June 30 report. The county has no active clusters.
The July 7 report noted the county’s positive test rate was 7.29 percent, up from 1.80 percent on June 30, based on numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
As of Friday, July 9, Miami County had recorded 2,853 cases, 119 hospitalizations and 42 deaths since the pandemic began, according to KDHE.
KDHE also was reporting July 9 that Miami County has recorded six cases of variant COVID-19 strains, including two cases of the delta strain. Four of those cases – possibly five now – are no longer active, based on numbers in Whelan’s July 7 report on variant strains.
KANSAS
KDHE’s COVID-19 data showed as of 9 a.m. July 9 the state had recorded 320,437 cases, 5,176 deaths and 11,217 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 851 cases, 10 deaths and 31 hospitalizations since July 7.
Johnson County has recorded the most cases at 60,467.
UNITED STATES
The delta variant has become the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for 51.7 percent of all new cases over a two-week period ending July 3, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of early Sunday, July 11, the United States had recorded nearly 34 million cases and over 607,000 deaths, according to COVID-19 data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
WORLD
Globally, COVID-19 cases have topped 186.5 million and have accounted for more than 4 million deaths, according to CSSE on July 11.
The United States’ 607,132 deaths as of early July 11 are the most recorded by any nation, followed by Brazil at more than 532,000 deaths and India with over 408,000 deaths.
