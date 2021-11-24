Miami County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported to count commissioners Wednesday, Nov. 24, that the county has recorded 92 new cases since Nov. 17, an increase of 30 new cases from the week before.
The county currently has 115 active cases, according to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county’s positivity test rate is 8.2 percent for the last two weeks, up from 5.84 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The county has had two new hospitalizations and one death in the past week, according to MCHD's report. The deceased was an 81-year-old male.
The county has recorded a total of 4,601 cases, 186 hospitalizations and 69 deaths since the pandemic began, according to KDHE as of Wednesday.
Hospitals located on the Kansas side of the KC metro/Northeast region report 24 percent of staffed ICU beds are available as of Wednesday, according to Whelan’s weekly report.
KDHE reports 43 percent of Miami County residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are held Mondays at the Miami County Health Department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
