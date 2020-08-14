The Miami County Commission has submitted a proposal to the state that details how $6.8 million in CARES Act federal funds would be disbursed to various sources throughout the county to assist with COVID-19 related expenses.
At their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, county commissioners authorized staff to submit the plan to the state. The federal funds were to be passed through the state of Kansas to the 105 counties.
The state has until Sept. 15 to approve Miami County’s proposed spending plan. During the review process, dollars could be realigned by the state to ensure compliance with federal requirements, according to a county news release.
Miami County’s proposed allocation includes:
About $3 million for combined reimbursements for the county, cities and school districts that includes personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, staffing, health monitoring equipment, technology upgrades and health-related improvements to take place within county facilities and area schools.
About $450,000 for early case testing and detection capabilities, which includes the purchase of three machines to process samples and provide test results within a single day. The equipment and testing would be managed by the Miami County Health Department.
Rapid testing by the county health department likely would not be available until sometime after mid-October. County officials said they do not expect the equipment to arrive before then.
An additional $1.1 million for public and private schools in the county for additional COVID-related expenses anticipated to occur before year’s end. The funds would be managed by the local boards.
About $300,000 for mental health services to be offered by the Elizabeth Layton Center. This includes grants to underwrite service for clients who need assistance and may involve direct assistance for services or underwriting costs not covered by clients’ insurance.
The program also will partner with school districts to provide additional support staff at their locations. Services will be available in person or through remote access.
About $1.8 million for local residents’ expenses related to childcare, food, rent, utilities and adult education expenses. These programs will be managed in partnership with East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN). The Ottawa-based agency serves Miami and 15 other counties.
ECKAN is working with other partners to finalize their distribution strategy to local residents, according to the news release. The agency’s portal is expected to be functional by Oct. 1, according to the county.
About $100,000 for direct business grants, to be handled by the county’s economic development office. The county anticipates a program will be released in October once details are finalized.
About $120,000 to the cities to assist with ongoing expenses.
About $100,000 to the county’s fire departments to assist with ongoing expenses.
The county anticipates most programs related to the $6.8 million allocation will be rolled out by Oct. 1.
More details will be posted at http://miamicountyks.org/930/CARES-Act-Funding and will include application information for each of the assistance programs when they become available, according to the county. The county also intends to regularly update related information on its website www.miamicountyks.org
“The commissioners will continue to keep members of the public informed, and the website will be updated with information as it becomes available,” Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we move forward in uncharted territory.”
CARES Act funding was allocated to counties based on their population, unemployment rate and the rate of positive COVID tests, according to the county release. The federal assistance passed through the state is for COVID-related expenses that have already been incurred or are anticipated to occur before Dec. 30, 2020.
The funds cannot be used to cover items previously budgeted or to cover shortfalls created by lost tax revenue, and funds could not be used to pay municipal utility bills or any service that extends past Dec. 30.
“This has been a fast-paced process with guidance that continues to evolve,” Roberts said. “The county is committed to being good stewards of all funds to ensure they are used in a way that maximized their long-term benefit to the county and our citizens.”
The county commission engaged a consulting team from the University of Kansas to facilitate a public process to determine how the funds would be distributed.
County officials said the top priority was covering costs that already had been incurred by the county, cities and school districts. Once those costs were covered, the commissioners targeted five areas of interest for the remaining funds – education-related expenses; human and family services; digital access; workforce and business stabilization; and housing assistance.
About 100 residents and community leaders took part in a series of webinars crafting about 30 proposals during the week of July 27-31.
“We appreciate everyone for giving their time,” Roberts said. “Their input and insights provided an insightful and well-rounded approach.”
