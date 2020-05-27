Modification to Phase 2 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad-Astra” plan has pushed back the county’s timeline for reopening its offices to the public by one week, the county administrator said Wednesday, May 20.
“I think previously we had communicated that June 1 was going to be the date that we had targeted for reopening county offices, but in light of the governor’s changes yesterday (Tuesday, May 19) to the reopening plan and the phasing (timeline), it looks like June 8 would now be the date we are identifying to reopen our offices to public access,” County Administrator Shane Krull told county commissioners during their meeting Wednesday, May 20.
In response to a study session question from Commissioner Phi Dixon regarding the 60-day extension for vehicle renewals, Krull said during the regular meeting Wednesday afternoon that County Treasurer Jennie Fyock indicated the extension for motor vehicle renewals expires 60 days after the governor lifts the state's emergency declaration.
Krull said that may not necessarily be tied to the final phase-out period of the governor’s reopening plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So 60 days after she lifts the emergency declaration would be the time frame people would have to get their vehicles registered if they haven’t done so already,” Krull said. “I would also note that county staff is available Monday through Friday, during normal working hours, to handle those type matters via the mail, drop box or online to get vehicles registered.”
Kansas implemented a modified Phase 2 reopening of the state on Friday, May 22, which includes a new mass gathering limit of 15 individuals – rather than the anticipated limit of 30 individuals outlined in the original Phase 2 plan.
Krull indicated during the County Commission’s study session Wednesday morning that being limited to gatherings of 15 people would make it difficult to reopen the county administration building to the public and resume operations.
The county administrator pushed back the opening by one week to coincide with Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, which currently is to begin June 8 and would allow gatherings of up to 45 individuals.
Gov. Kelly said her decision to graduate from Phase 1.5 to a modified Phase 2 of “Ad-Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” was based on promising downward trends in COVID-19 disease spread, hospitalizations and deaths. She also cited the availability of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE).
All businesses and activities slated to be open in Phase 2 of the plan will be allowed in the modified version – with the exception of swimming pools, bars, night clubs and large indoor and outdoor event centers.
Since the County Administration Building in Paola closed in late March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, county staff has encouraged residents to utilize online options available at www.miamicountyks.org to complete transactions, make inquiries, and address other needs.
Listed below are the telephone numbers for Miami County departments. Staff is available to answer questions.
- Administration 913-294-9500
- Appraisal 913-294-9311
- Building and Grounds 913-294-9536
- Building Inspection 913-294-4145
- Community Corrections 913-294-2997
- County Attorney 913-294-3181
- County Clerk and Elections 913-294-3976
- County Commission 913-294-5844
- County Counselor 913-294-3914
- District Court 913-294-3326
- Economic Development 913-294-4045
- EMS 913-294-5010
- GIS / Mapping 913-294-9531
- Health Department 913-294-2431
- Human Resources 913-294-9530
- IT 913-294-9535
- Register of Deeds 913-294-3716
- Road and Bridge 913-294-4377
- Sheriff 913-294-3232
- Treasurer – Motor Vehicle 913-294-4164
- Treasurer – Tax 913-294-2353
