The Miami County Health Department said it will offer a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to qualifying individuals, starting Monday, Aug. 23.
The additional dose will be administered at the county health department's office, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola, to individuals who have one or more of the following conditions, treatments or diagnoses, and have previously received two doses of an mRNA vaccine:
- Active treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g. DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection: active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., > 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
People who are eligible for the additional dose will be asked to sign this form indicating they meet the requirements for the additional dose: https://bit.ly/3j5sHeH.
The form will be available on site or individuals can print and sign it before arriving at the county health department’s office, according to a news release.
The third dose should only be administered at least 28 days after completion of the two-dose series, county health officials said.
The health department said the additional dose is not approved at this time for individuals who received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
Anyone with questions is urged to call their healthcare provider or the Miami County Health Department at (913) 294-2431.
