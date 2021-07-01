Miami County's active COVID-19 cases number in the single digits, and the county's positive test rate for the past two weeks is 1.80 percent.
The county has one variant case of the Delta strain, Miami County Emergency Management Director Mark Whelan said in his weekly report at the County Commission's meeting Wednesday, June 30. He said hospital bed availability remains "very good" in the Kansas City metro area and in the state's northeast region.
Whelan said the county has not recorded any new deaths or hospitalizations, and the county currently has no active clusters.
As of June 30, Miami County has recorded 2,806 cases, 119 hospitalizations and 42 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE also reported June 30 that 41.3 percent of Miami County residents over the age of 12 have received one dose of vaccine and 37.9 percent have completed their two-dose vaccine series.
Those numbers are similar to statewide figures, which show 44.1 percent of Kansans have received one dose and 38.6 percent have completed the vaccine series, according to KDHE.
