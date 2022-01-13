Miami County has more than 450 active COVID-19 cases – up 180 from last week’s count of 270.
The county also has logged 458 new cases since Wednesday, Jan. 7, which is an increase of 192 new cases from the week before, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan reported at the County Commission meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12.
“This is the most cases we have had in one week,” Whelan said in a follow-up email.
Whelan said the Miami County Health Department (MCHD) believes 450 is a low number because some positives from home test kits go unreported to the health department.
He told county commissioners the volume of new cases is putting a strain on the regional hospital system.
The county has multiple active clusters in schools, hospitals, government organizations and long-term care facilities, according to the MCHD report. Kansas had 218 active clusters as of Jan. 18, which is a statewide increase of 42 from last week, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)
The county has a positivity test rate of 26.56 percent for the past weeks, up from 19.9 percent for the previous reporting period.
Whelan and MCHD Director Christena Beer reported in late December the demand for COVID testing continues to be high.
“We scheduled a test every 15 minutes, and sometimes we have an entire car full every 15 minutes,” Beer told county commissioners at their Dec. 29 meeting.
The testing crunch hasn’t eased in the past two weeks as the health department continues to be inundated with test requests, Whelan said.
The medical community throughout the region and across the country is having difficulty securing testing supplies, he said.
The county has three new hospitalizations in the past week but no new deaths, according to KDHE.
Vaccine is still readily available, Whelan told county commissioners at their Jan. 12 meeting.
MCHD offers a walk-in vaccination clinic on Mondays at the department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
The department has reported the vaccination clinics are averaging about 200 people every Monday.
As of Jan. 12, the county had recorded 6,084 total cases, according to KDHE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.