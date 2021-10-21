Miami County's COVID-19 cases have declined in the past week.
The county has recorded 47 new cases since Oct. 13, down from 68 cases the week before, the Miami County Health Department (MCHD) reported Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The county currently has 60 to 65 active cases, down from 75 to 80 active cases the previous week, according to MCHD.
The county’s positivity test rate for the past two weeks is 8.08 percent, down from 9.11 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE’s COVID-19 rankings for each county has Miami County ranked 43rd among the state’s 105 counties (with one being the best and 105 the worst). Miami County was ranked 52nd one week ago. The rankings are based on vaccination rates, cases and testing.
The county’s death toll remains 61, with no new deaths reported in the past two weeks.
The county has three new hospitalizations, including one intensive care unit admission.
KDHE’s School District COVID-19 Dashboard, which measures the frequency of cases, shows local districts have the following incident rates per 1,000 students:
- Spring Hill USD 230, 0.88
- Prairie View USD 362, 3.50
- Osawatomie USD 367, 5.83
- Paola USD 368, 7.89
- Louisburg USD 416, 2.74
The county’s total case count as of Wednesday, Oct. 20, was 4,291, according to KDHE.
Statewide, 52.7 percent of Kansans have received one dose of vaccine and 50.4 percent have completed the vaccine series, according to KDHE. In Miami County, 50.8 percent of residents over age 12 have received one dose and 46.5 percent have completed the vaccine series.
Walk-in vaccine clinics are being held every Monday at MCHD, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
