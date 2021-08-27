Miami County’s active COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in the past week.
As of Friday (Aug. 27) morning, the county had approximately 155 active cases, compared to “80-plus” active cases the previous week, according to reports from the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
Active cases have increased in local schools, based on numbers reported by districts on Friday, Aug. 27.
Paola USD 368 has 11 active cases districtwide. By building, they are: Cottonwood Elementary, one student and no staff members; Sunflower Elementary, four students and no staff members; Paola Middle School, one student and one staff member, and Paola High School, three students and one staff member.
Osawatomie USD 367 has 10 active cases districtwide. By building, they are: Swenson, no cases; Trojan Elementary, one student and one staff member; Osawatomie Middle School, two students and one staff member; Osawatomie High School, two students and no staff members; District, three staff members.
Louisburg USD 416 has nine active cases districtwide. By building, they are: Circle Grove, no cases; Rockville Elementary, five students and no staff members; Broadmoor Elementary, no cases; Louisburg Middle School, two students and no staff members, and Louisburg High School, one student and one staff member.
Students returned to the classroom the week of Aug. 16-20. Paola and Osawatomie each reported having seven total cases in their districts last week, while Louisburg reported the district had one case to start the new school year.
All three school districts now feature dashboards on their websites that can help patrons stay informed about active cases in their districts.
Osawatomie USD 367’s dashboard is listed under the district tab on the home page; Louisburg USD 416’s dashboard can be found by clicking on the COVID-19 information tab on the home page, and Paola USD 368’s dashboard can be viewed by clicking on the COVID ACTIVE CASES link on the home page.
The dashboards are updated every Friday. Active cases on all three dashboards are listed per building.
As of Friday morning, approximately 175 students/staff were undergoing modified quarantine throughout the county, according to MCHD.
Miami County Nurse Epidemiologist Christena Beer explained modified quarantine means schools are allowing the individual to attend in-person learning so long as they remain asymptomatic with specific requirements being followed, such as testing, masking and others.
“We do have evidence of COVID-19 transmission within one of the elementary schools in the county, and they moved on to ‘Phase II’ of their [safe return to school] plan, based on the outbreak/cluster status as of 8/26/21,” Beer said in an email.
The health department does not provide the specific location of clusters/outbreaks. The elementary school was not listed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) weekly cluster summary that comes out every Wednesday.
Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg's safe return to school plans are posted on their websites, which outline each phase of the plan.
In addition to having one active cluster in an elementary school setting, MCHD reported Friday the county has four other active clusters, with one in a private business, one in a residential facility, and two in long-term-care / assisted living facilities.
Collectively, the five clusters account for 26 of the county’s current active cases, Beer said.
MCHD also reported the county currently has 31 active cases under the age of 18. Those cases range in age from three months old to 17 years old.
The county has recorded 53 breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals testing positive.
“The majority have been asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic,” Beer said of the breakthrough cases.
The county has recorded seven hospitalizations within the last week, with four patients currently at an area hospital, Beer said. She also confirmed the county has had one new death in the past week, an 80-year-old male, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.