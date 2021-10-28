Miami County recorded no new COVID-19 deaths and one new hospitalization in the past week as of Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Hospitalizations declined each week throughout October, after recording eight during a one-week period in late September.
The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) report, which is supplied to the County Commission on Wednesdays, also noted Miami County has 75 active COVID-19 cases, and 20 of those cases are individuals under the age of 18.
The county has three active clusters, all in school settings, according to the report.
MCHD also reported 45 percent of all Miami County residents are fully vaccinated. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 51.9 percent of Kansans have completed the vaccine series.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said MCHD reported 246 individuals were at its walk-in vaccination clinic on Monday, Oct. 25. He said the majority were booster shots. The health department conducts walk-in clinics each Monday at its office, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
The county has recorded 62 new cases since Oct. 20, an increase of 15 new cases from the week before, according to the report. The county’s positivity rate for the past two weeks is 7.81 percent, down from 8.08 percent in the previous reporting period.
KDHE reports as of Oct. 27 Miami County’s total case count was 4,353. The county’s death toll stands at 61. To date, the county has recorded 178 hospitalizations and 35 intensive care unit admissions.
Miami County’s COVID-19 ranking among the state’s 105 counties slipped two notches in the past week from 43 to 45, with one being the best and 105 the worst, according to KDHE. A county's overall ranking is based on vaccination rates, cases and testing.
