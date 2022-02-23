The number of COVID-19 cases, new and active, continues to shrink in Miami County.
At the County Commission meeting Wednesday, Feb. 23, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told commissioners the county added 64 new cases in the past week, down 13 from the week before.
The county has about 75 active cases, down from 100 active cases the previous week, Whelan reported.
The county’s positivity test rate of 13.58 percent dropped about 1.5 percent from the previous two-week reporting period when it was 15.03 percent, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Whelan reported the county had three new hospitalizations, but no new intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and no new deaths. The county’s total death count remains 86.
Cases are also down in the county’s school districts.
“Schools are looking great,” Whelan said.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is still going out the door. Whelan said the county had 71 PPE pickups in January.
“About 538,000 items were picked up out of the warehouse,” Whelan said. “So we’re still getting stuff out, just not quite as a rapidly.”
Month to date, the county has recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases in February, Whelan said.
“In the month of January we had 1,900 new cases, and in December we had just under 800 new cases,” Whelan said. “So, I think we’re in a pretty good place right now.”
“Headed in the right direction,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts added.
