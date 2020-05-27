Governmental oversight of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shifted back to the local level, and Miami County health and political leaders announced Wednesday, May 27, that they have no plans to implement any mandated restrictions on businesses or residents.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the state’s 105 counties were granted control, as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, to set their own virus-related restrictions.
Gov. Laura Kelly talked about the oversight change at her press conference, Tuesday, May 26, during which she announced that she had vetoed House Bill 2054, which the Republican-controlled Legislature passed early Friday, May 22, in an attempt to limit the governor’s emergency powers.
Kelly said the proposed legislation “creates more problems than it solves” and “would make a mess of the state’s ability to adequately respond during times of crisis.”
The vetoed bill would have extended the state’s emergency disaster declaration through May 31, but as a result of the veto, that declaration expired at midnight Wednesday morning.
Kelly said oversight now shifts to the county level, where health officers will make the decisions. The governor’s Ad Astra plan to gradually reopen the state economy through a series of phases now becomes a recommended guideline for counties to use rather than a mandate.
“I know that allowing each county to set its own guidance will likely by confusing to the public,” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, this is a direct result of the Legislature’s unfortunate actions last week.”
Senate President Susan Wagle said she was disappointed with the veto, but pleased with the result of control going back to the local level.
“Despite her derogatory politically motivated statements about the legislature, along with few down right inaccuracies, I’m very thankful she’s conceded to our position,” Wagle said. “She sent authority back to the counties. We’ve been saying it all along; one size doesn’t fit all and today locals won that right.”
Kelly also announced that she has signed a new state disaster declaration, ensuring that the state can continue its coordinated response with federal and state partners, and she also called a special session of the Legislature starting Wednesday, June 3.
Kelly said the new declaration ensures that the state’s emergency response plan stays activated, but she reiterated that executive orders will no longer be able to place restrictions on businesses or the movement or gathering of individuals.
Miami County health and political leaders wasted no time Wednesday in announcing they do not plan to implement any restrictions, but they do advise residents and business owners to follow all state and federal safety recommendations and continue to practice social distancing.
There have been seven reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Miami County residents, and six of those cases are now listed as recovered. There have been 719 total tests taken of Miami County residents, according to the Miami County Health Department.
“The data is exactly what you want the data to be,” Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said.
Roberts and his fellow commissioners approved a declaration Wednesday that “encourages everyone to follow the guidance of CDC, federal, state and local health officials and private medical providers,” as well as encouraging everyone to “keep using social distancing and hand sanitizing.”
The Miami County Health Department issued a similar notice Wednesday, stating that the Ad Astra plan continues to be offered as guidance, and “Miami County officials have collectively decided not to impose any additional limits or orders based on current data trends, conditions and trajectory.”
Roberts said the recommendations don’t place any type of enforceable mandate or restrictions on the residents of the county.
“We’re moving from a mandate to a strong recommendation,” Roberts said. “You, individually, know what it takes to take care of yourself. You’ll do the right thing for your family.”
Roberts added that the COVID-19 threat will not disappear until there is a vaccine to eradicate it, and he hopes residents will choose to make safe decisions and follow the recommended guidelines.
“The new normal is beginning to take shape, and it’s looking a lot different than three months ago,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.