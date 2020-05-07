The Miami County Health Department announced Thursday, May 7, that all 27 COVID-19 tests taken during a drive-thru clinic Tuesday, May 5, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola have come back negative.
The 27 people tested for the virus all volunteered to do so after indicating on a recent survey that they currently are symptomatic. The tests were sent to Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories for evaluation, and the health department posted the results Thursday on its Facebook page.
“We are currently discussing ways to offer additional testing clinics,” the health department stated in the post. “In the interim, if you are currently symptomatic, please reach out to your healthcare provider to determine whether you should be tested for COVID-19.”
The health department recently pushed out a survey asking county residents if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, and if so, would they be willing to participate in a free drive-thru community testing clinic.
A total of 4,120 people completed the survey, and 156 indicated they were currently symptomatic. Of those, 27 people said they were interested in being tested and provided demographic and contact information to schedule themselves for the drive-thru testing clinic, according to a release from the county health department.
The Miami County Health Department received assistance from Olathe Health, Paola Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Management in coordinating the May 5 event.
The health department also has reported there are no more active cases of COVID-19 in the county, as the most recent case is now considered recovered.
A total of 283 Miami County residents (not including the drive-thru testing clinic) have been tested for the virus, and there have been five confirmed cases, all of which are now considered recovered, according to the health department.
Kansas has 6,144 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 82 counties that have resulted in 587 hospitalizations and 147 deaths as of 9 a.m. Thursday, May 7, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
There have been 38,678 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.