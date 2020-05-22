PAOLA — Job seekers won’t even have to leave their vehicle to get help finding employment during an upcoming drive-thru job fair in Paola.
Southeast KANSASWORKS will be hosting a drive-thru job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at all five of its locations, including the Paola workforce center inside the Great Southern Bank building at 1 South Pearl St. in downtown Paola.
Job fair participants won’t be going inside, though, and instead will be utilizing the bank’s drive-thru lanes.
“Area employers, hiring for various positions, have provided applications and job postings for vacancies they are currently looking to fill,” according to a news release about the event. “Southeast KANSASWORKS Staff will be available at the location with packets of information including job applications and job orders as well as additional information on other community resources. The packets will have current job openings ranging from entry level and student positions to more skilled, professional positions.”
Irene Brenon, assistant executive director of the Southeast KANSASWORKS Paola workforce center, said the packets will only be handled by one person wearing gloves and a mask, and they will be handed to drivers through their vehicle window.
“Employers who are hiring at this time are encouraged to reach out to the Workforce Center staff to include your job listings and applications in the packets,” the release stated.
Anyone with questions about the event, or would like to include their community resource information in the packets, should contact Southeast KANSASWORKS Workforce Center in Paola at (913) 937-9462
Effective June 1, the Paola Workforce Center will be open by appointment only until further notice.
The other KANSASWORKS locations in the Southeast Region are located in Chanute, Emporia, Independence and Pittsburg.
KANSASWORKS will also be offering a virtual statewide job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Employers from across the state will be hiring, and job seekers will have the opportunity to live chat with employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those wishing to participate can pre-register at KansasworksVirtualJobFair.EasyVirtualFair.com.
