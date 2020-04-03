Elizabeth Layton Center recently announced changes to its comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment services due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Two of those changes are new office hours and the introduction of a telehealth delivery service, which will allow the facility to continue providing essential healthcare services in a manner that is safe for clients and staff, according to a news release.
“Telehealth means that services are delivered through remote means such as a telephone or televideo (e.g. Zoom electronic video application),” the release states. “This type of service delivery was not possible for ELC previously. However, in response to the Coronavirus crisis, the federal government has relaxed HIPAA privacy rules so that behavioral health and other medical services can now be provided through phone and televideo technologies. Government officials recognize that mental health and substance use treatment services are critical at this time, and are encouraging telehealth service strategies to promote safety.”
Elizabeth Layton Center Executive Director Leslie Bjork said she’s excited about the changes.
“This is great news, because behavioral health services have never been more important,” Bjork said. “This time of national crisis is stressful. Managing the COVID-related changes in routine, social isolation, family challenges, financial stressors and grief can be overwhelming for both adults and youth. ELC is here to help, and we’re happy to provide that help in formats that promote social distance and safety.”
Some of the services now offered by telephone and televideo include new client admissions, therapy, medication management, case management and peer support services, according to the release.
To promote safety and social distancing, Elizabeth Layton Center is encouraging people with a telephone or internet connection to receive services through the safe telehealth methods. Face-to-face services are still available for those who require it.
Beginning Monday, April 6, Elizabeth Layton Center’s office hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Some telehealth service delivery may occur outside of these office hours, but public access to Elizabeth Layton Center offices will be limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Crisis services will continue to be available 24/7 by calling the facility during business hours, or after hours at 1 (800) 241-1266, according to the release.
“You don’t have to suffer through this stressful time alone,” Bjork said. “Hope, compassion and safe behavioral health care is available through ELC.”
Elizabeth Layton Center is the designated Community Mental Health Center serving Franklin and Miami counties. For more information, call Elizabeth Layton Center’s Miami County office at (913) 557-9096.
