Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an executive order that brings Kansas adult-care homes in line with other occupational licensing exemptions issued in recent days as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In announcing Executive Order No. 20-23 on Thursday, April 16, the governor said all state agencies working with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) will extend renewal deadlines for any occupational or professional license, certificate or registrations as needed, according to a news release.
“This order is critical to ensure adult care-home workers can continue to do their jobs during this pandemic,” Kelly said.
The order also temporarily suspends non-essential fire inspections for new or renewal of KDADS-licensed facilities during the state of disaster emergency. The suspension will remain valid until 90 days after the State of Disaster Emergency is terminated, and all fees are suspended until that time, according to the release.
“This order will give nursing facilities the latitude to create alternate care sites or designated units to ensure safe care for all residents and support adherence to infection control measures,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Our agency is committed to continuing our work with community partners and local health officials to stem the tide of this pandemic in the state’s nursing facilities.”
Also last week, the governor issued Executive Order No. 20-22 which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and regulations. The executive order, announced Monday, April 13, is an extension of motor carrier rules and regulations the governor put in place March 22, according to the news release.
The order lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible, the governor said. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response effort, according to the release.
“The executive orders issued today will ease the burden on the workers who are critical to our state’s response capabilities,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.