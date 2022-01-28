The federal government’s rollout of free N95 masks for the public has started in the U.S. but as of Wednesday had yet to reach Miami County’s doorstep, one county official reported.
“I’ve checked with our federal partners that are assisting with vaccinations and testing – they have received no information from the federal government if or when they will be receiving their N95 masks,” Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners at their Wednesday, Jan. 26, meeting.
In a follow-up email, Whelan said those federal partners locally include: Vohs, Rockers and Auburn pharmacies and the Health Partnership.
“They will advise on their various social media sites when those arrive,” he said.
The Emergency Management department with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be offering those partners some KN95 masks to give to people who are requesting them until the N95 masks become available, Whelan said.
“They are getting a bunch of phone calls, asking for the masks and when they can pick them up,” he said. “We’re going to try and help them out in the interim.”
Whelan reported the Miami County Health Department’s (MCHD) free drive-through testing clinic held Jan. 21 at the fairgrounds in Wallace Park went well, despite bitterly cold temperatures. MCHD reported on Facebook when set-up began that morning the temperature was zero and had reached 2 degrees by the start of the clinic at 8 a.m. When the clinic ended, the temperature was 16 degrees.
“We had 164 specimens collected. Forty-five of those were positive for a 26.2 percent positivity rate,” Whelan said.
In addition to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies that assisted the health department with the drive-through clinic were the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Paola Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was a bit chilly, but we got through it,” Whelan said. “The state of Kansas and the state of Missouri canceled their outdoor clinics for the day. We went ahead and went through with it. The nurses and staff at the health department are a pretty tough bunch, because it was brutal.”
Whelan reported 2,000 KN95, 4,000 Level 1 adult and 1,500 pediatric surgical masks were distributed at the drive-through clinic, along with 25 digital thermometers and 60 bottles of hand sanitizer.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment in the mornings at the Miami County Health Department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. Walk-in vaccination clinics are being held at the health department on Mondays.
The Emergency Management official also provided county commissioners with the weekly COVID-19 update.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Miami County dropped in the past week.
Whelan said the county recorded 499 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, which was a decrease of 42 new cases from the week before.
“Hopefully that downward trend will continue,” he said.
The county has 450-plus active cases, and Whelan said local health officials believe the actual number is higher.
The county’s positivity test rate for the past two weeks was 30.79 percent, which is up slightly from the previous reporting period when it was 29.39 percent, according to the report.
Miami County’s death toll has increased.
“The health department is saying five new deaths in the past week and a half, giving us 83 total,” Whelan said. “Four are still in the process of being verified that they are COVID deaths. KDHE has us at 80.”
The county has three active clusters.
“All the school districts are showing an increase in cases, as we expected,” Whelan said.
The county had four new hospitalizations, with one new intensive care unit (ICU) admission in the past week, according to KDHE.
Seventeen percent of staffed ICU beds are available in the Kansas City metro area, according to Whelan’s weekly hospital update.
“Hospital beds are still a little bit short,” he said.
The county has recorded a total of 7,235 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Jan. 28, according to KDHE.
