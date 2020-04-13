The fourth case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Miami County, but health department officials say the person currently is residing in a state in the northeast part of the country.
Updated numbers were reported in a release by the Miami County Health Department on Monday, April 13.
The newest case is listed as an individual in their 20s who identifies as a permanent resident of Miami County but is temporarily residing in another state with known community spread, and no Kansas residents have been identified as a close contact, according to the report.
The other three reported cases include two people in their 60s and a person in their 70s. There are only three active cases, as one of the residents has already recovered. A total of 126 Miami County residents have been tested, according to the report.
Sources of transmission were also detailed in Monday’s report. Two of the cases are the result of residents coming into contact with someone with a known case of COVID-19, and one is travel related. The newest case is listed as local transmission, but that local transmission occurred in the state in the northeast part of the country where the person is residing, said Christena Beer, a disease investigator at the Miami County Health Department.
She clarified that local transmission has not been announced in Miami County, and it won’t immediately be declared if a case comes up without a known source.
“There has to be a certain percentage of those cases,” Beer said.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Monday, April 13, that Kansas has had 1,376 COVID-19 cases which have resulted in 309 hospitalizations and 62 deaths.
There have been 12,488 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
KDHE reports 741 cases are female and 629 are male. The oldest person with the virus in Kansas is 99, and the median age for the state’s cases is 54, according to the report.
Cases have been recorded in 61 counties, according to KDHE. Wyandotte County has the most cases at 337, followed by Johnson County, 309, and Sedgwick County, 200.
