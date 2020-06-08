200610_mr_freedom_fest

About 1,500 people attended Louisburg's 2019 Freedom Fest to celebrate the Fourth of July at Lewis-Young Park. Fireworks are still planned for this Fourth of July at the park, though the festival portion of the annual celebration has been canceled. 

LOUISBURG – Fireworks are still scheduled to light up the sky during the city of Louisburg’s annual Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 4, at Lewis-Young Park though the festival that afternoon at the park has been canceled.

Games, booths, food and musical entertainment that are normally part of the community’s annual celebration have been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to organizers. About 1,500 people attended Freedom Fest last year at the park.

While the Freedom Fest committee, a volunteer group of area citizens, determined in late May to cancel the festival portion of the holiday event, committee members decided to proceed with the fireworks display. Louisburg firefighters are in charge of shooting off the fireworks.

The show will start around dusk July 4 at Lewis-Young Park, located just northwest of the city limits.

