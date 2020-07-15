TOPEKA – Kansas school buildings will not reopen until after the Labor Day weekend at the earliest.
Gov. Laura Kelly said during a press briefing Wednesday, July 15, that schools would not be back in session until Sept. 9 or possibly later if COVID-19 case numbers continue to track upward as they are presently. The state saw a nearly 8 percent rise in cases over the weekend.
“I will be issuing an executive order next Monday (July 20) that will delay opening schools until after the Labor Day holiday,” Kelly said. “I cannot in good conscience open schools when Kansas has numerous hot spots where cases are at an all-time high and continuing to rapidly rise.”
The governor said the executive order will apply to all K-12 education – academics and activities which would include sports. More details about her guidance will be spelled out in the executive order.
The three-week delay in opening schools would give school district administrators and school board members a chance to review recommendations from the Kansas Board of Education, which state Education Commissioner Randy Watson said would allow districts to adjust the plan to fit their district. It will contain some strict guidelines but be flexible enough to address pandemic uncertainty, he said.
The instruction will be based on in-person, hybrid, and distance learning strategies, Kelly said.
As part of those guidelines, Gov. Kelly said she would be issuing an executive order that will mandate some mitigation strategies for K-12 schools such as wearing masks in school buildings, practicing social distancing and proper hygiene, temperature checks and frequent sanitation of facilities.
“The executive order will institute common sense mitigation strategies that will be mandatory because we have already seen what happens when guidelines are voluntary,” Kelly said.
Delaying the opening of schools will give school districts time to work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies like masks, thermometers and hand sanitizer, Kelly said.
“The extra three weeks will also allow us to monitor the infection rate,” Kelly said.
A spike in cases could further delay opening schools, the governor said.
“Putting nearly half a million kids in daily large gatherings is the exact opposite of what health experts have urged us to do,” Kelly said.
Cases have continued to rise in Miami County as well as across the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported July 15 that Miami County has 67 cases, nearly double the number of cases it had two weeks earlier on July 1 when the count stood at 34.
Kelly said the mandatory school mitigation requirements would apply to all K-12 schools, regardless of what county a school may be in. She expressed disappointment at the number of counties that chose to ignore her mask mandate executive order
“Even as cases rose, county after county voted to rescind the mandatory mask order, and we’re now seeing the consequences,” Kelly said.
The governor applauded those counties and cities that have adopted the mask mandate.
Kelly urged all Kansans to wear masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene, and avoid large gatherings. She said the Kansas economy and the reopening of schools depends on it.
“Kansas is at a make-it-or-break-it moment,” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.