State government operations and various services will resume on Monday, April 6, in a limited basis, following a two-week suspension that began March 23, according to a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office.
To reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection about 70 percent of eligible state employees will work remotely, according to the release.
Gov. Kelly said public access to state office buildings will remain closed until April 19. The restriction matches the stay-home order the governor signed on March 28.
While offices such as the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Vital Statistics will remain closed to the public, these and others services continue to be available online through various state agencies, according to the release. The public is encouraged to visit agency websites, social media accounts or call ahead for updated information on individual agency operations.
“Our public employees perform critical functions that the people of Kansas depend on. Their work must continue despite this ongoing crisis,” Kelly said Friday, March 3. “This crisis has been unprecedented, but the state will deliver critical state services, even though the delivery of those services may look different than they have in the past.”
Public operations are subject to change based on the latest COVID-19 medical guidance or as agencies work out alternative solutions for serving the public, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.