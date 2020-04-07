Religious gatherings and funerals have been added to the list of activities that are limited to no more than 10 people in a new statewide directive.
Gov. Laura Kelly, in her afternoon press conference Tuesday, April 7, said three outbreaks of COVID-19 in communities have happened in connection with religious gatherings. She said this cluster of cases is being tracked by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“Holy Week is underway, and with Kansas rapidly approaching its projected peak infection rate in the coming weeks, the risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases through additional church gatherings is especially dangerous,” Kelly said. “So, we must take additional action to keep Kansans safe.”
After close consultation with the state emergency management team, the state health department, and local leaders, Kelly said she would issue executive order 20-18 Tuesday, which brings churches in line with a previously issued order that limited public gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The order also extends to funerals, she said.
“Both religious and nonreligious funerals in the state must adhere to the 10 persons or fewer limitation,” Kelly said. “Although churches and funerals were previously exempt from this 10 person limit they will now need to comply with this rule effective Wednesday (April 8) at 12:01 p.m.”
The governor was referring to an executive order she issued Tuesday, March 24, that limited mass gatherings in Kansas to 10 persons. At that time, religious gatherings and funerals were exempted from the list but are now included in this statewide order that supersedes local directives.
“I want to be very clear that my action today does not ban funerals from taking place or religious gatherings,” Kelly said. “I am wholly committed to protecting Kansas’ religious liberty as governor. Both conducting and attending religious services remains a designated essential function and cannot be prohibited by local orders. Gatherings must simply be limited to 10 individuals at a time.”
Additionally, Kelly said clergy and church staff and churchgoers must adhere to appropriate safety protocols as outlined in the statewide stay-at-home order, including social distancing measures, hygiene and other efforts in the context of church operations.
The governor said she strongly encourages all faith leaders to embrace alternative forms of in-person congregation.
“This was a difficult decision and could not come at a more disappointing time,” Kelly said. “Kansans are a community of faithful people. We draw strength from fellowship and prayer … we rely on all of our religious leaders for guidance and counsel, especially at times of sorrow, uncertainty and hardship. And especially during Holy Week.”
Kelly said she was encouraged and deeply grateful that many churches across Kansas have already recognized the danger of congregating in person and had proactively taken steps to celebrate Passover, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday in an alternative way.
“I am uplifted by their creativity and their resolve,” Kelly said.
The governor said churches are live-streaming their services and bringing their parishioners together over Facebook Live for Bible study. They are hosting drive-in sermons so churchgoers can listen from their cars and offering other options so they can continue to observe their rituals.
“Kansans of all faith traditions are embracing forms of alternative worship because they recognized that the physical church itself, while sacred and loved, has never defined their deep and abiding faith,” Kelly said.
The governor said it is also worth noting that practicing churchgoers are not the only Kansans whose cherished annual traditions are being disrupted at this special time of year.
“Easter Sunday (April 12) holds a deep meaning for thousands of Kansas families regardless of whether they are members of a particular religious institution,” Kelly said. “Easter egg hunts, Sunday dinners with extended family and friends, bunnies and baskets of candy for young children wearing new outfits. These are defining family customs that have all been put on pause for everyone.”
Gov. Kelly said for the first time in decades there was no Easter egg hunt at the governor’s residence on the Saturday before Palm Sunday.
“I read recently that the Louisburg Cider Mill’s Easter egg hunt, a longstanding community tradition for 20 years involving 10,000 eggs hidden throughout 20 acres of land, was also canceled,” Kelly said.
Kelly said this time of year is one defined by renewal, celebration and community for people of all faiths. She thanked Kansans for their continued spirit of sacrifice at this unprecedented time.
“These mitigation efforts are our primary defense against COVID-19,” Kelly said. “Adhering to them not only protects you and your family but also your neighbors and your fellow congregants.
“If we have learned anything in recent weeks it is that physical distance does not keep us apart,” Kelly said. "Although it will happen virtually this year, we will continue to celebrate each other, worship with one another, and pray for each other on Easter Sunday and always.”
