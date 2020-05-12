Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 13, until sunset in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty May 3.
Mosher, 37, was shot while attempting to arrest a hit-and-run suspect and later died of his wounds at an area hospital. The suspect, who confronted Mosher with a firearm, was killed in the shootout, according to accounts of the incident.
Mosher was a decorated officer who served with the Overland Park Police Department for 14-1/2 years.
The governor also has ordered all flags at public institutions throughout Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
“We must recognize the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make as they serve and protect,” the governor said.
