Positive health indicators relayed during Gov. Laura Kelly’s press briefing Friday, April 24, left officials optimistic that Kansas may be near its coronavirus (COVID-19) peak and that the state may be able to reopen midnight May 3.
The governor's message Friday focused less on COVID-19 response efforts and more on economic recovery.
“We feel optimistic that Kansas is close to reaching its peak infection rate, if we haven’t already,” Kelly said. “If that is accurate then we are headed toward the downward slope of this journey and we should be able to proceed with our transition from response to recovery next week as planned.
“We will announce state guidance for safely reopening the Kansas economy in phases,” she said. “We’ve had ongoing conversations with stakeholders and we’re incorporating their feedback into the final plan. Once this plan is finalized next week we will share it with all Kansans.”
State Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, shared in an email that the governor relayed that encouraging message to elected officials during her phone call Friday.
"The statewide stay-at-home order will NOT be extended past May 3 unless conditions worsen significantly next week," Samsel said in the email. "(Gov. Kelly) intends to deliver more details by middle of next week as to her plan. She expects that the State will return most local authority to the counties and local officials.
"The State will likely have some minimal guidelines or restrictions in place," Samsel said in the email. "Local officials will have the ability to implement stricter guidelines. Safety and common sense will continue to be encouraged, especially for high-risk individuals, but things will gradually move to reopening."
Samsel said the governor indicated school buildings will not reopen this school year. Kelly relayed that same message during her press briefing Friday.
On the health front, Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), told reporters during Friday's briefing that the state was in a much better position to ramp up its testing efforts than it was a week ago. He told reporters that the focus at this stage is not so much on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, but rather on the drop in the percentage of positive cases and even more importantly seeing a downward trend in hospitalizations and deaths.
“I think we have reached our peak in hospitalizations and in deaths,” Norman said. “I’ll feel better in saying that even in another seven days from now when we can look back for a total of 14 days. The conundrum is around the total number of cases continuing to go up, but the percentage of positives is coming down. I’m really optimistic with the numbers right now.”
The state’s top health official was asked to explain why the focus now seems to be on hospitalizations and deaths rather than total number of cases.
“Hospitalized people are still going to be hospitalized, and unfortunately some of those people who are quite ill will die,” Norman said. “Those are going to be the same whether we are testing a lot of people or not very many people at all. So that is kind of a leading indicator, if you will, that I think we can hang our hat on very well.”
No one, not even the federal government, could have anticipated a downturn of this scale or at this speed before the coronavirus pandemic crippled the country’s economy, the governor said.
“Coronavirus has impacted every facet of our lives, and therefore, every line item in the budget,” Kelly said. “Today, I issued a letter to our federal delegation conveying the severity of our fiscal forecast and what it means for our communities. I’ve requested their urgent support of an additional COVID-19 emergency relief package of flexible, direct state aid.”
Kelly said Kansas’ ability to recover from this public health pandemic and revive the economy hinges on the state’s ability to pay its bills.
“Kansas communities rightfully expect state government to fund public education, expect a strong health care system, public safety, a safety net for seniors and an adequate technology infrastructure to ensure public resources will be accessed in a timely manner,” Kelly said. “Without flexible federal aid, Kansas will find itself unable to fulfill these obligations when they are needed most.”
Kansas’ transition from response to recovery involves three immediate to-dos – a plan for reopening the economy, a structure for efficiently introducing federal CARES Act funding into the Kansas economy as quickly as possible and having a strategy for mitigating a severe and sudden budget crisis caused by COVID-19.
These may be three separate undertakings but they’re all connected and equally essential to a long-term economic recovery, Kelly said.
“What weighs heavily on my mind today is we must identify a strategy for managing state cash flow and for addressing an eminent budget crisis which came into sharper focus on Monday with the stunning announcement that a $1.27 billion shortfall looms,” Kelly said.
In revising its Nov. 7, 2019, projections, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s overall forecast for FY 2020 and FY 2021 was decreased by a combined $1.272 billion. The combined two-year estimate for total taxes was decreased by $1.365 billion but other revenues were increased by $93.1 million, in arriving at the revised projection released Monday, April 20.
“This result is heavily influenced by the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which had not been part of the November forecast,” according to the group’s report.
The slowdown in the economy brought on by the spread of COVID-19 has caused the state’s budget situation to deteriorate rapidly, Kelly said. She said federal funds are needed to replace lost general fund revenue.
“I cannot overstate the budget crisis on the horizon to both the state and local units of government,” Kelly said. “If the federal government fails to act, we’ll be forced to make very deep cuts to critical services.
“By having some flexibility in how we can use federal aid will help us determine how to best maintain our critical services but also to recover,” she said.
Turning her focus to the economic recovery plan for Kansas, Kelly said she has been in talks with all the business industry sectors about a phased reopening of the economy.
“What’s good news is that a lot of them have already given this a lot of thought and they are putting in their own guidelines for operating safely,” Kelly said. “They’ve all recognized while they really want to open their doors they know that people will be somewhat fearful of reentering.
“So they want to make sure they have everything in place to assure the public that it is safe to go to that restaurant, that it is safe to go to your doctor’s office for your appointment,” she said. “So they are as concerned if not even more than we are at having those guidelines in place to allow us to safely reopen in a phased approach.”
