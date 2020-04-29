Gov. Laura Kelly will not extend the stay-home order put in place in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The executive order we will announce tomorrow will essentially be the lifting of the statewide state-at-home May 3 at midnight, and the phased in reopening of the Kansas economy,” Kelly told reporters Wednesday, April 29.
During her daily press briefing Wednesday, Kelly said she will outline her plans for reopening the state during a televised broadcast scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The broadcast also will be live-streamed.
“It will set your limits for mass gatherings and provide other guidance for all counties, and then local counties can opt to put in more restrictive guidelines,” Kelly said Wednesday.
People interested in watching the governor’s address should consult their local listings for stations airing the broadcast. The governor told reporters Wednesday she will not be taking questions from the media following her remarks.
Miami County commissioners extended a declaration of a state of local disaster emergency for the county until Wednesday, May 13, but they eliminated a paragraph from the declaration that restricts gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the declaration on Wednesday. The declaration is not a stay-home order. The county's declaration closely mirrors the the state's emergency declaration, which Kelly announced Wednesday will be extended until May 14.
Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told commissioners Wednesday that their declaration no longer needed the paragraph about limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people because the county will be obligated to follow the guidelines instituted by the governor regarding mass gatherings as part of her phased-in approach to reopening the state.
McKoon said the county cannot adopt less-restrictive guidelines than the governor’s, but said the commission could impose stricter guidelines if needed. One example of that scenario would be if the county has an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had five coronavirus cases, but only one is active. The health department had previously reported that the other four cases have already recovered.
Commissioner George Pretz said he could not envision the county wanting to implement stricter guidelines than what the governor establishes. But he and other commissioners agreed it’s good that the governor is providing counties with that option if they fill it is necessary.
Depending on the governor’s remarks Thursday evening, the county commission might call a special meeting Friday to review those guidelines. A time for that meeting has not been set.
McKoon and the commissioners also talked about the county’s ability to ramp up testing as part of reopening the county.
The Miami County Health Department is asking residents to complete a survey that should shed more light on how many people in the region are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.
Health officials plan to use the results to seek out residents who are currently symptomatic. Those who volunteer to be tested will be able to utilize a new drive-through community sampling clinic. A link to the survey can be found on the Miami County Health Department’s Facebook page.
McKoon told county commissioners about 10 percent of the county, roughly 3,000 people, had already responded to the survey.
