PAOLA — Local sports teams and clubs wanting to utilize Paola USD 368 facilities this winter will need to abide by additional COVID-19 guidelines.
Paola USD 368 Board of Education members, during their Nov. 9 meeting, agreed to add the COVID-19 precautions to the school district’s existing facility use policy.
Superintendent Matt Meek said the regulations will be in place for the winter months, as it’s difficult to look much further than that during the ever-changing pandemic.
The guidelines are designed to mirror precautions the school district is already implementing for themselves.
Precautions include the use of plastic dividers, scheduling enough time between games to allow one group to leave without contacting an incoming group, cleaning seating between competitions, limiting attendance and other requirements.
Paola school board member Scott Golubski, who also is a representative of Paola Youth Sports, said he is appreciative of the school district for still allowing the use of its facilities.
“Whatever you want us to do, we’ll do,” he said.
Golubski did ask if the basketball hoops inside Sunflower Elementary could be lowered to accommodate first- and second-graders because Sunflower’s multipurpose area will not be available this winter season. Cottonwood Elementary could also be an option.
District officials did not immediately know if Sunflower’s hoops could be lowered.
Meek said the school district has the power to cancel the facility use agreement if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
