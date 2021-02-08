PAOLA — More than 2,700 people filled out the Miami County Health Department’s online COVID-19 vaccination interest survey in its first week of operation as the department prepares to host more vaccine clinics in the coming days.
“We are at 2,721 who have filled out the interest form,” Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said early Monday, Feb. 8.
To ensure the county is getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly and orderly as possible, the Miami County Health Department announced Sunday, Jan. 31, it had launched a platform that afternoon for residents to complete the interest survey at: https://miamicounty-miami-county-ks-health-dept.app.transform.civicplus.com/.
Completing the survey does not create an appointment or reserve a vaccine, but it will help the health department streamline the notification and scheduling process.
The health department reported Friday, Feb. 5, it is planning two vaccine clinics Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, which are expected to vaccinate about 340 individuals eligible in Phase 1 and 2 for their first dose. The appointment-only clinics will take place at the health department office, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
The department also announced Friday it will partner with Lakemary Center on Monday, Feb. 15, to host a clinic for over 700 individuals eligible in Phase 1 and 2 for their first dose.
“If you have filled out our survey online or have called in to fill out the survey, please keep your phone handy (this) week as we begin to invite those eligible to schedule an appointment,” according to the department.
The department also reported it provided second-dose vaccinations for 310 individuals from Lakemary Center, those eligible in Phase 1, and a few local first-responders on Friday.
The health department has partnered with Auburn Pharmacy, Vohs Pharmacy, and Auten Pharmacy to host clinics specific to the school and childcare categories within phase 2.
Miami County licensed childcare providers and employees with the Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie school districts, as well as Holy Trinity and Queen of the Holy Rosary schools, will be targeted for these vaccinations.
“We will provide them enough vaccine to vaccinate school employees and childcare providers who would like to be vaccinated,” according to the department.
People can email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org with any questions or concerns.
As for the online survey, “it’s working perfect,” Whelan told county commissioners during their Feb. 3 meeting.
“It’s very seamless. It takes under five minutes to do,” Whelan said. “Not a whole lot of questions, but the questions we do have will help us set appointments based on priorities and health conditions. That’s been a really nice addition.”
The County Commission has made vaccinating residents its top priority.
“All of us collectively, that’s our goal right now to get that vaccine available for everyone,” Commissioner Phil Dixon said.
Dixon told commissioners he visited the health department during a recent vaccination clinic.
“There isn’t anybody better than our health department at taking care of people,” Dixon said. “They do a wonderful job.”
Dixon said most of the people receiving the vaccination that day were retirement age. People ages 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine during Phase 2, which is underway in Miami County.
“It was like Christmas morning for a little kid. I’ve never seen so many people so happy, getting their vaccine,” Dixon said. “It was really neat to witness.”
