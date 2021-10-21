The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) is planning for the anticipated COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for children ages 5 to 11, including using a survey to gauge interest.
To determine possible number of vaccine doses needed locally, MCHD is surveying families of children who may be eligible and interested in receiving the vaccine, according to a department news release.
The survey is for planning purposes only and is not a commitment or guarantee of vaccination availability, according to MCHD.
If interested in receiving the vaccine, families of children ages 5 to 11 are asked to complete the survey found here: https://forms.office.com/r/UWeKqhtHFN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.