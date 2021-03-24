PAOLA – The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) plans to host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Miami County Fairgrounds, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, said Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan.
Whelan told county commissioners at their Wednesday, March 24, meeting that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered during the drive-through clinic on a first-come, first-served basis until the department administers 250 vaccines for individuals eligible in Phases 1-4 of the Kansas Vaccine Distribution Plan. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine.
Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine are encouraged to visit “dispenseassist.net” to fill out the “COVID-19 Voucher,” which they will need to print out and bring with them on March 31.
For those without access to a computer and/or printer, the health department said it will have a COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form to fill out upon arrival.
Whelan said MCHD encourages individuals who have access to a computer and printer to fill out the form in advance.
“It will speed up the process,” at the drive-through clinic, he said.
Individuals must be observed in their vehicle for 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered, according to the health department.
Whelan said the health department also is starting a program to vaccinate homebound residents.
“If you, or someone you know is homebound and unable to travel to receive the vaccine, we want to hear from you,” the health department said in a new release posted on the county’s website. “Plans are currently underway to reach the transient populations as well as the homebound population.
“Please call us at (913) 294-2431 and we will record your information and call back once vaccine becomes available to schedule a time for vaccination; or, you can email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org with the information,” the department said in the release.
Whelan told county commissioners March 24 that Miami County has recorded a total of 2,665 COVID-19 cases, up five cases since March 17, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
He reported the county’s positive test rate for the past two weeks ranged between 1 and 2 percent, which continues to trend downward.
During his report to commissioners, Whelan also relayed vaccine statistics provided by the Miami County Health Department.
MCHD has received a total of 7,500 doses (first and second doses combined) of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allocated from KDOT and community partners.
Whelan said the health department has completed 31 first- and second-dose clinics since January, and 22 upcoming clinics are scheduled through May.
MCHD staff are currently scheduling for an April 1 first-dose clinic. The department is currently vaccinating Phases 1-4 of the Kansas Vaccination Plan, according to the report.
The county health department has administered a total of 3,794 first doses and 2,463 second doses. About 54 percent of those doses have been administered to individuals ages 65 and older. Individuals in the 45 to 64 age group have accounted for 27 percent of the county’s administered doses.
MCHD has reallocated 1,700 doses to Auburn, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with mass vaccination efforts with Miami County schools, childcare providers, residential facilities, large organizations and individuals who qualify in the state's vaccination roll-out plan.
The health department reports Auburn, Vohs and Auten pharmacies have administered a total of 1,138 first doses of Moderna vaccine, 635 second doses of Moderna vaccine, and 304 of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
The health department’s weekly report noted 23.2 percent of Kansans have been vaccinated thus far, with a total of 1,352,330 first and second doses having been administered across the state.
MCHD's COVID-19 vaccine interest form is still active and new responses are being recorded daily, according to the health department, with about 6,700 submissions collected as of Tuesday, March 23. The interest survey can be found on the county's website.
Once recorded either via online or by telephone submission and additional vaccine appointments become available, MCHD staff are calling individuals to offer a vaccine appointment for a specific time/date/location for an upcoming clinic, according to the department.
“Please do not call to see where you are at on ‘the list.’ If you submit an interest form via online submission, you will receive a confirmation email,” the department said in the release. “If you do not receive a confirmation, please ensure the survey was submitted appropriately.
“If you have difficulty filling the online survey out, and/or do not have access to internet, please call Miami County Health Department at (913) 294-2431 and we would be happy to assist you in filling out the interest form,” the department said.
Email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org with any questions or concerns regarding COVID-19.
