The Miami County Health Department will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola.
Health Director Christena Beer said testing will be available to anyone who wants to be tested, regardless of symptoms, exposure or residency.
The rapid tests will be collected and processed on site, and results will be available shortly after they are processed, according to the department.
To be tested, participants must complete a consent form. The department urges people to complete the form in advance and bring it with them on Friday. The forms can be found at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9cv89d
If you do not have access to a computer/printer, consent forms will be available on site.
Participants should use the Wallace Park Drive entrance off Osage Street.
KN-95 and Level 1 surgical masks will also be handed out to those who want them, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said.
